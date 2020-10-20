Jeff Bridges reveals cancer diagnosis

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges has announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a kind of cancer. The 70-year-old Hollywood veteran, who shared the news on Twitter on Monday, assured fans that his "prognosis is good".

"As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. "I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good," Bridges said, referencing his iconic character from the Coen Brothers film "The Big Lebowski" . Bridges further said he was starting treatment and will keep fans posted on his recovery.

"I'm profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends," he added. According to the Chicago Sun Times, at the time of his diagnosis, Bridges was preparing a series for FX called "The Old Man" , on which he is the star and executive producer.

The actor-activist also urged the people to vote for the presidential elections due on November 3. "Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together," he wrote on the microblogging site.

Bridges won an Oscar for playing a broken-down country singer in the 2009 film "Crazy Heart" , but for many, his career-defining role is of The Dude, a Los Angeles slacker and avid bowler in "The Big Lebowski" , the 1998 crime comedy directed by Joel and Ethan Coen. In his over six decade-long Hollywood career, the actor has played diverse parts in films like "Starman" , "The Contender", "Iron Man" , "True Grit" and "Hell or High Water".

At the 2019 Golden Globes ceremony, Bridges was honoured with the Cecil B deMille Award, which is given annually to a talented individual who has made a lasting impact on the world of entertainment..