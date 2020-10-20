Left Menu
Development News Edition

Netflix cancels second season of 'Away'

Netflix will not release the second season of science fiction drama series 'Away', Variety has confirmed.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-10-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 14:26 IST
Netflix cancels second season of 'Away'
Representative image.. Image Credit: ANI

Netflix will not release the second season of science fiction drama series 'Away', Variety has confirmed. This comes six weeks after the show's first season was premiered on September 4.

Variety has further reported that Netflix has recently cancelled 'GLOW,' 'Teenage Bounty Hunters,' 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,' 'Altered Carbon,' 'The Society' and 'I Am Not Okay With This.' 'Away' is a story of an astronaut Emma Green (played by Hilary Swank), who leads the first crewed expedition to Mars aboard the spaceship 'Atlas,' called the Mars Joint Initiative. Green leads an international crew with members from China, Russia, India and the UK who are all experts in the field. As the series moves forward, tension rises within the crew when some members do not trust Green's leadership after her response to a problem at the start of the mission.

Its first season consisted of 10 episodes. The show was created by Andrew Hinderaker and was inspired by Chris Jones' Esquire article of the same name. 'Away' is executive produced by Hinderaker, Swank, showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Edward Zwick, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein. Music is by Will Bates. The production companies are True Jack Productions, 6th and Idaho and Universal Television. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Madrid region considering curfew to fight new coronavirus wave

Madrids regional authorities are evaluating whether a curfew is needed to curb a new wave of coronavirus in one of Europes hotspots, the areas top health official said on Tuesday.A curfew would mean ... that at some hours theres no mobility...

11-yr-old girl raped by two, including uncle

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two people, including her uncle, in a village under Musafirkhana Kotwali police station area, police said on TuesdayThe girl was returning from tuition on Friday afternoon when she was allegedly ra...

2 brothers booked for attempt to rape

A case has been registered against two brothers for allegedly attempting to rape a minor girl in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. Circle Officer of Police of Naraini area Siyaram said the duo made the attempt to rape...

Students can now seek provisional admission to CA foundation course after class 10: ICAI

Students will now be able to seek provisional admission to the foundation course of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ICAI after class 10 exams, according to new norms. However, provisional admission to the foundation course w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020