Netflix cancels second season of 'Away'

Netflix will not release the second season of science fiction drama series 'Away', Variety has confirmed. This comes six weeks after the show's first season was premiered on September 4.

Variety has further reported that Netflix has recently cancelled 'GLOW,' 'Teenage Bounty Hunters,' 'The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,' 'Altered Carbon,' 'The Society' and 'I Am Not Okay With This.' 'Away' is a story of an astronaut Emma Green (played by Hilary Swank), who leads the first crewed expedition to Mars aboard the spaceship 'Atlas,' called the Mars Joint Initiative. Green leads an international crew with members from China, Russia, India and the UK who are all experts in the field. As the series moves forward, tension rises within the crew when some members do not trust Green's leadership after her response to a problem at the start of the mission.

Its first season consisted of 10 episodes. The show was created by Andrew Hinderaker and was inspired by Chris Jones' Esquire article of the same name. 'Away' is executive produced by Hinderaker, Swank, showrunner Jessica Goldberg, Jason Katims, Matt Reeves, Edward Zwick, Adam Kassan and Jeni Mulein. Music is by Will Bates. The production companies are True Jack Productions, 6th and Idaho and Universal Television. (ANI)