Kannada song promoting plasma donation released

Following an initiative of Sajjanar, several persons after successfully recovering from the deadly virus have been coming forward and donating plasma. Cyberabad Police have also organised several events and are spreading awareness during the pandemic.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-10-2020 19:33 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 19:33 IST
A Kannada song promoting awareness on plasma donation was launched here on Tuesday. The song, jointly brought out by Karnataka and Telangana Police, is an initiative to create awareness about plasma donation.

The song sung by music director MM Keeravani and playback singer Srinidhi Tirumala, was released in the presence of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar and senior police officials among others, a release said. Penned by Parappa Sajjan, the Kannada song titled "Plasma Dana Jeeva Dana has been brought out with a single aim to create more awareness, instill confidence in people and save lives through better awareness, it said.

"The song says 'not to fear about the disease' and it wishes that COVID-19 recovered patients become Plasma Donors whom Cyberabad Police describe Plasma Sanjeevani " it said. Following an initiative of Sajjanar, several persons after successfully recovering from the deadly virus have been coming forward and donating plasma.

Cyberabad Police have also organised several events and are spreading awareness during the pandemic.

