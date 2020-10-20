Pankaj Tripathi's 'Laali,' to be screened at Kolkata International Film Festival

Sharing a poster of 'Laali,' actor Pankaj Tripathi on Tuesday announced that the short film will be screened at the heritage 26th Kolkata International Film Festival this year. The 'Mirzapur' star took to Instagram to share the poster of the film where a bespectacled Tripathi is seen gazing at a clothing store.

"Glad to announce that "Laali" has been specially invited to screen at the heritage 26th Kolkata International Film Festival 2020."," he wrote in the caption. Helmed by Abhiroop Basu, the short film has been produced by Sireesha Kadiyala, Madhu Singhee and Sushila Jain.

The film will also be premiered at this year's Dharamshala International Film Festival. (ANI)

