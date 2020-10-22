Left Menu
Universal, MGM's 'Candyman' to open in US on Aug 27, 2021

The film, a remake of 1992 horror classic, has been directed by DaCosta from a screenplay she wrote with Peele. It was originally set to hit theatre on October 16 this year but the two studios took a call to push its release date amid uncertainty over reopening of cinema houses in the US, reported Variety.

Universal and MGM have announced that Jordan Peele and Nia DaCosta's "Candyman" will now release in the US on August 27, 2021. The film, a remake of 1992 horror classic, has been directed by DaCosta from a screenplay she wrote with Peele.

It was originally set to hit theatre on October 16 this year but the two studios took a call to push its release date amid uncertainty over reopening of cinema houses in the US, reported Variety. "Candyman" , which features Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the lead, has been co-produced by Peele, who won an Oscar for his directorial "Get Out" .

The original film featured Tony Todd as the hook-wielding supernatural killer who, according to a legend, appears after his name is called five times. It was directed by Bernard Rose from a script by Clive Barker. The new film has been described as a "spiritual sequel" to the original with the story returning to the same neighbourhood where the legend of Candyman began, a section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood.

It also features Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo, Tony Todd and Vanessa Estelle Williams..

