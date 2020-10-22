Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha, Bihar cops come together to solve kidnapping case of boy

On the basis of the accused's call detail records, the Bihar police also come to know he was in constant touch with three other persons - Khan Muhammad Ansari (35), Alauddin Ansari (22) and Muslim Ansari (35) - who were also arrested from Bihar. The accused revealed that Muslim Ansari had kept the boy in a forest area under Padrauna police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, from where he was rescued by police, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 22-10-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 12:49 IST
Maha, Bihar cops come together to solve kidnapping case of boy

The Maharashtra and Bihar Police, who had strained ties over actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, have come together and solved the case of kidnapping of a minor boy by arresting a person from Mumbai, a police official said on Thursday. The seven-year-old boy was kidnapped on October 14 from an area under Ganha police station limits in Bihar's Champaran district, the official from Mumbai police said.

On October 19, his family members got a call for ransom of Rs 20 lakh, failing which the caller threatened to kill the boy. While conducting probe into the case, the Bihar police come to know the ransom call was made from Kandivali in Mumbai, the official said.

The Bihar police then contacted the Mumbai police and with their help, the accused, Riyasuddin Ansari, was arrested from suburban Kandivali on Tuesday, he said. On the basis of the accused's call detail records, the Bihar police also come to know he was in constant touch with three other persons - Khan Muhammad Ansari (35), Alauddin Ansari (22) and Muslim Ansari (35) - who were also arrested from Bihar.

The accused revealed that Muslim Ansari had kept the boy in a forest area under Padrauna police station limits in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district, from where he was rescued by police, the official said. The conspiracy to kidnap the boy was hatched by Khan Muhammad Ansari, as he was under debt and wanted to get money by seeking ransom, the official said, adding that all the accused were well known to the boy's family members.

Accused Riyasuddin Ansari, who was arrested from Mumbai, was handed over to the Bihar police on Wednesday, he added..

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, US set for military pact on satellite data during Pompeo visit

India is closing in on an agreement with the United States that will give it access to satellite data for better accuracy of missiles and drones, government and industry officials said, as it tries to narrow the gap with the powerful Chines...

Sent from Gitmo to UAE, detainees fear final stop: Yemen

The Guantanamo detainees were promised they were being sent to a Muslim country for rehabilitation that would help integrate them into society, opening the way to jobs, money, and marriage, according to their lawyers and families. It was a ...

GrabOn Brings Cricket Fantasy League in Association with MediBuddy, TataCliq, and RedFM

Hyderabad, Telangana, India NewsVoir While we still celebrate IPL taking place this year, GrabOn is set to excite us more with its homemade Cricket Fantasy League CFL - 2020. The 6th edition of the game embarks lots of fun and winnings for ...

Backpackers out, protesters in: Bangkok hostels offer secret refuge

As thousands of Thai protesters try to keep up months of anti-establishment rallies, dozens of hostels across Bangkok have thrown open their doors to give weary demonstrators a refuge, sometimes for free.Since mid-July, protesters led by yo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020