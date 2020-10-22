Punjabi singer K Deep passes away at 79 following brief illness

Left Menu
Renowned Punjabi singer K Deep passed away at the age of 79 after suffering a brief illness here on Thursday.

22-10-2020
Late Punjabi singer K Deep . Image Credit: ANI

The musician who rose to fame with 'Mai Mohno' is survived by his singer wife Jagmohan Kaur and his two children.

Born in Burma's Rangoon, Deep is one of the most well-known musicians of Punjab. Besides singing he is also known for his comic acts that he used to perform with his wife. (ANI)

