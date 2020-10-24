New novel to tell story of ex-cricketer turned fixer

Cricket, power and crime dominate the plot of an upcoming book, "The Fixer", which promises to narrate a thrilling tale of an ex-cricketer-turned-fixer. The debut novel of author Suman Dubey will hit the stands on October 26, announced publishing house Rupa.

It is a gripping story of 40-year-old failed cricketer Neil Upadhyay, a cricketer-turned-fixer, who finds himself up against the wall when his family business takes an unfortunate turn. A movie-style trailer was also released on Friday to give a sneak-peek of the novel. "I look at my book as a source of entertainment for my readers, and so I wanted to provide them with a sneak-peek of the story with a trailer. The most exciting thing about writing this book was that at one point, it felt like the main character took off on his own journey beyond my control. This journey of writing a fiction-thriller novel has been the most exciting experience for me, as it combined my passion for observing human nature with my zest for storytelling," said Dubey.

Film director Sujoy Ghosh and former cricketer Aakash Chopra, who were present at the book's trailer launch, praised the book and said the plot ticks all boxes for a good movie too. "Stories and films are based on emotional journeys, and this book is about the journey of redemption. This trailer gives the impression of Rocky (cult-classic Hollywood film) on the cricket field. The plot of this book has great emotional value and is suitable for a good movie or series," said Ghosh.

Former cricketer Aakash Chopra even threw his hat in the ring for the role of a commentator if the book is adapted into a movie. "Match-fixing is about honesty and ethics, and not about the money. I have seen so many players from humble backgrounds reporting being approached for match-fixing. While I may not be able to suggest the actors who can play the leading man, I would love to play a pivotal role, maybe as a commentator, if a movie is made on 'The Fixer,"' said the 43-year-old.