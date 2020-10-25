Hilary Duff expecting second child with Matthew Koma
Actor-singer Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma are set to welcome their second child together. Duff is also a mother to her eight-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband, ice hockey player Mike Comrie. Koma, also 33, shared the same video on Instagram, writing, "Lol quarantine was fun.
Actor-singer Hilary Duff and singer-songwriter Matthew Koma are set to welcome their second child together. The 33-year-old star took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news.
"We are growing!!! Mostly me..." Duff captioned a boomerang video with Koma rubbing her belly. Duff is also a mother to her eight-year-old son, Luca, whom she shares with ex-husband, ice hockey player Mike Comrie.
Koma, also 33, shared the same video on Instagram, writing, "Lol quarantine was fun. Baby #3 - 2021." Duff and Koma tied the knot last December in Los Angeles. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Violet Bair, in October 2018..
