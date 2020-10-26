Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Disha Patani to dub superhero series 'The Boys'

Bollywood stars Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao and Disha Patani has been roped in by Amazon to voice in the Hindi dubbed version of superhero TV series 'The Boys.' Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "ARJUN KAPOOR - RAJKUMMAR RAO - DISHA PATANI... #Amazon has roped in #ArjunKapoor, #RajkummarRao and #DishaPatani to do the voice-over for the dubbed #Hindi version of the series #TheBoys... The series will also be dubbed in #Tamil and #Telugu."

The 'Judgemental Hai Kya' star Rao revealed that he will be dubbing for Anthony Starr who is essaying the role of the antagonist - The Homelander. "Main hoon Homelander aur main kisi ki nahi sunta, main wohi karta hoon jo mujhe theek lagta hai! Enjoy The Boys ke dono seasons, Hindi mein, only on@primevideoin #TheBoysTv@arjunk26 @DishPatani," tweeted Rao.

The American superhero streaming television series ' The Boys' is developed by Eric Kripke for Prime Video. It is based on the comic book of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, The TV series follows the eponymous team of vigilantes as they combat superpowered individuals who abuse their abilities.