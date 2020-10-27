'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Amitabh Bachchan marks 20 years of 'Mohabbatein'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday marked 20 years of his blockbuster hit 'Mohabbatein', through a short video reel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film. The 78-year-old actor who is one of the most active celebrities on Twitter, took to the platform to share the video reel and complimented it with a short note about the film.

"Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons," the 'Zanjeer' actor wrote. "20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower," he added.

Bachchan's "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan," dialogue from 'Mohabbatein' is still considered to be one of the most iconic dialogues of the superstar. Helmed by Aditya Chopra, 'Mohabbatein,' hosts an ensemble cast of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty, besides Bachchan. (ANI)