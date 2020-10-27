Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Amitabh Bachchan marks 20 years of 'Mohabbatein'

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday marked 20 years of his blockbuster hit 'Mohabbatein', through a short video reel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 12:27 IST
'Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan': Amitabh Bachchan marks 20 years of 'Mohabbatein'
A still from the video reel celebrating 20 years of 'Mohabbatein' (Image Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday marked 20 years of his blockbuster hit 'Mohabbatein', through a short video reel celebrating the 20th anniversary of the film. The 78-year-old actor who is one of the most active celebrities on Twitter, took to the platform to share the video reel and complimented it with a short note about the film.

"Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan .. Mohabbatein is special for many reasons," the 'Zanjeer' actor wrote. "20 years of this beautiful love story, a roller coaster of emotions. Eternally grateful for all the love you continue to shower," he added.

Bachchan's "Parampara, Pratishtha, Anushasan," dialogue from 'Mohabbatein' is still considered to be one of the most iconic dialogues of the superstar. Helmed by Aditya Chopra, 'Mohabbatein,' hosts an ensemble cast of megastar Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Uday Chopra, Jimmy Shergill, Kim Sharma, Jugal Hansraj, Preeti Jhangiani and Shamita Shetty, besides Bachchan. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Tejashwi Yadav's aggressive challenge opens up Bihar's poll fight

As Bihar readies for the first phase of voting on Wednesday, the NDAs sweep of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls appears to be a distant memory with the RJD-led opposition mounting a spirited fight against the nearly 15-year-old rule of Chief Minist...

Cricket-De Villiers skips Big Bash but open to future Brisbane return

AB de Villiers has decided to skip this years Big Bash League due to family and COVID-19 related issues but the batsman has unfinished business at the Brisbane Heat and hopes to return at some point, the team said on Tuesday. Coach Darren L...

FOREX-Dollar holds firm on COVID-19 woes and U.S. election uncertainty

The U.S. dollar clung to gains on Tuesday, but other safe-haven currencies were mostly quiet as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of next weeks U.S. election, even as worries about a second wave of COVID-19 and economic impact rose.Monda...

Namaste gang kingpin arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested the kingpin of the Namaste gang which used to greet people with folded hands before robbing them. Chand Mohammad 35, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, targeted senior citizens by introd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020