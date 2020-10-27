Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

The release date of Attack on Titan Chapter 134 is confirmed and anime-manga enthusiasts are passionately waiting for its release in November. Here we will try to find out what fans can expect in the imminent chapter.

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 spoilers will be out soon in the form of raw scans. Probably the spoilers will be out on November 5 or 6. Fans can see many things like the allied forces including Levi and Armin are planning to kill Eren and other Titans by using bombs and airships.

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 will focus on Falco and Annie, the two confirmed Titans who can fly. Eren can use his powers to make the other Titans fly or fly high in the sky himself to stop the airships.

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 can show Eren using the flying Titans to destroy the airships and the battle becomes more dangerous for the allied forces, BlockToro noted. Eren is ready for an all-out war in the imminent chapter as he will not stop his rumbling or pick any other way.

According to the official manga sources, Attack on Titan Chapter 134 is set to be out on November 9. The anime-manga aficionados can read the upcoming chapter for free on Crunchyroll, Comixology, Amazon and Kodansha Comics website that are the official publishers for the manga series.

Hajime Isayama's manga series is coming to an end and its plot will be concluded with an emotional ending. Fans need to wait for a few more days to get the detailed spoilers before its original release.

