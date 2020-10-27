Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK judge to give ruling on Nov. 2 in Johnny Depp "wife beater" case

Both Depp and Heard gave evidence before Judge Andrew Nicol during a three-week hearing at London's High Court, laying bare their tempestuous private lives and making allegations of serious domestic abuse, drug-taking and affairs. The couple met while making "The Rum Diary" in 2011 and married in February 2015, but Heard filed for divorce 15 months later.

Reuters | Updated: 27-10-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 27-10-2020 16:17 IST
UK judge to give ruling on Nov. 2 in Johnny Depp "wife beater" case

Hollywood star Johnny Depp will find out on Nov. 2 the outcome of his libel action against a British newspaper which labelled him a "wife beater", a ruling which could have a lasting impact on the actor's career.

Depp, 57, sued News Group Newspapers, publishers of the Sun, and one of its journalists, Dan Wootton, over a 2018 article which stated he had been violent towards his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, 34, and which questioned his casting in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them" movie franchise. Both Depp and Heard gave evidence before Judge Andrew Nicol during a three-week hearing at London's High Court, laying bare their tempestuous private lives and making allegations of serious domestic abuse, drug-taking and affairs.

The couple met while making "The Rum Diary" in 2011 and married in February 2015, but Heard filed for divorce 15 months later. Depp told the court he was never violent towards his ex-wife, that she was lying, and that she had attacked him on numerous occasions. He said he lost the tip of a finger after she threw a vodka bottle at him during one ferocious row.

Heard said Depp would turn into a jealous alter ego, "the monster", after bingeing on drugs and alcohol. He had often threatened to kill her, she told the hearings, detailing 14 occasions of extreme violence when she said the actor choked, punched, slapped, head-butted, throttled and kicked her. Nicol will deliver his judgement on Nov. 2 at 10 a.m. (1000 GMT), the Judicial Press Office said. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the judgment will be handed down remotely and no event will take place at the High Court building.

The judge has to decide whether the Sun article caused "serious harm" to Depp's reputation and whether the allegations made by the paper were substantially true. If Depp wins, his lawyers have argued he would be "entitled to very substantial damages as only a substantial award can start to compensate him for the damage and distress the Defendants’ appalling allegations have had and ‘nail the lie’."

They said in practice there was a ceiling on general damages of between 300,000 and 325,000 pounds ($391,000-$423,600) but argued Depp should also receive aggravated damages, saying the Sun's response to his claim had added to the "harm, distress and need for vindication". If he loses, his reputation will be severely damaged and he may struggle to land major film parts in future, commentators say.

On top of the London action, Depp has also filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard in a Virginia court over an opinion piece she wrote in The Washington Post.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers, release date, Kaido is out for blood, unleashing true terror

Maite Nkoana-Mashabane congratulates newly crowned Miss SA

Dolores Cacuango: Google doodle on Ecuador’s indigenous rights activist on 139th birthday

Science News Roundup: NASA probe leaking asteroid samples after hearty collection

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

In Armenia, war refugees sleep rough in the diamonds

In a factory where diamonds are cut, Anna Osipyan and her two grandchildren found something even more precious after fleeing their homes in the mountainous enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh shelter from the regions worst fighting in almost 30 yea...

Intensive irrigation in India enhances deadly 'moist heat stress', study finds

Intensive irrigation in India is increasing atmospheric moisture levels and enhancing potentially deadly extreme heat stress conditions where peoples bodies do not cool down easily, a new study says. The research, published in the journal N...

Tata Motors reports consolidated net loss of Rs 307 cr in Sep quarter

Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 307.26 crore for the second quarter ended September 30The auto major had reported a net loss of Rs 187.7 crore during the July-September period previous fiscalThe companys total ...

Maha: Leopard enters residential area near Nashik; attacks cop

A leopard attacked a policeman after it entered a residential area in Vihitgaon on the outskirts of Nashik city in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. The leopard was first spotted by one of the residents in the locality at around 7.30...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020