Oscar 2021: 'Funny Boy' to race for International Feature Film as Canadian entry
Indian-Canadian film director Deepa Mehta helmed 'Funny Boy' will represent Canada in Oscars 2021 in the best international feature film category. The film is based on the best-selling novel by Shyam Selvadurai.
According to Variety, the film follows a young boy's sexual awakening in Sri Lanka during the turbulent Tamil-Sinhalese conflict leading up to the civil war. Ava DuVernay's ARRAY releasing picked up the film for distribution earlier this month, with a Netflix release planned for December 10, said Variety.
Mehta's film 'Water,' the third feature in her Elements trilogy, was Oscar-nominated in the international feature film category in 2007. "Eleven outstanding films were submitted this year, and we are confident that Deepa Mehta's 'Funny Boy' will appeal to Academy members just as her powerful film 'Water' did in 2007, when it was nominated in this prestigious category," said Christa Dickenson, executive director of Telefilm Canada.
Telefilm coordinates and chairs -- without voting right -- the pan-Canadian selection committee that decides the Canadian entry. The committee comprises some 20 members representing key government agencies and national film industry associations. The film will premiere on Netflix outside of Canada on December 10.
To date, 23 countries have submitted their nominations for the best international feature film. A shortlist of 10 films for the international feature film category will be unveiled on February 9, 2020, and the five official nominees will be announced on March 15.
The 93rd annual Academy Awards will take place on April 25. (ANI)
