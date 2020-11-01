Left Menu
Black actor Turner-Smith to play English queen Anne Boleyn in new drama Black British actor Jodie Turner-Smith is to play Anne Boleyn, wife of English King Henry VIII whom he had beheaded, in a three-part psychological thriller commissioned by TV station Channel 5.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2020 02:29 IST
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90

Scottish movie legend Sean Connery, who shot to international stardom as the suave, sexy and sophisticated British agent James Bond and went on to grace the silver screen for four decades, has died aged 90. "His wife Micheline and his two sons Jason and Stephane have confirmed that he died peacefully in his sleep surrounded by family," family spokesperson Nancy Seltzer said on Saturday. Tokyo film festival taps 'power of the arts' to give courage amid pandemic

The Tokyo International Film Festival kicked off on Saturday with live screenings and a host of coronavirus prevention measures to ensure the show could go on. Audiences were barred from cheering festival guests, required to wear masks, have their temperature taken and use hand sanitiser. Black actor Turner-Smith to play English queen Anne Boleyn in new drama

Black British actor Jodie Turner-Smith is to play Anne Boleyn, wife of English King Henry VIII whom he had beheaded, in a three-part psychological thriller commissioned by TV station Channel 5. Anne, the second wife of Henry VIII and mother of Elizabeth I, was executed in 1536 at the Tower of London after falling out of favour with the Tudor king and losing a battle at court with enemies such as Thomas Cromwell. Harvey Weinstein is sued by woman he was convicted of sexually assaulting

Harvey Weinstein was sued on Friday by the former production assistant who the disgraced movie producer was convicted at trial of having sexually assaulted. Miriam Haley, who has also used the name Mimi Haleyi, is seeking unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for the pain and suffering she said Weinstein caused by assaulting her in July 2006, a time when she was seeking more work in the entertainment industry. Actress Lori Loughlin starts prison term for role in college admissions scandal

"Full House" actress Lori Loughlin began a two-month prison sentence for her role in a vast college admissions fraud scheme to help her daughters gain entry into a top U.S. university, a prison official said on Friday. Loughlin, 56, reported to a low-security federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, a spokesperson for the prison said by phone.

