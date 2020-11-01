Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi, Vijayan greet people of Kerala on state formation day

Praying for Keralas continuous progress," Modi tweeted. Governor Khan wished the people of the state in Malayalam and said the aim should be to make it a more developed'Nava Keralam'. People of Kerala have been playing an important role all over the world in various fields, especially in health and education." Vijayan urged the people of Kerala to move forward by upholding the values of secularism, democracy and brotherhood.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 01-11-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 11:49 IST
Modi, Vijayan greet people of Kerala on state formation day

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI)Prime MinisterNarendra Modi on Sunday wished the people of Kerala on the occasion of its 64th formation day, saying he prays for the continuousprogress of the southern state. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were among others who greeted the people of the state on the occasion.

Kerala was formed on November 1, 1956 by integrating Travancore, Cochin and Malabar provinces. "Kerala Piravi (formation) day wishes to the wonderful people of Kerala, who have always made indelible contributions to Indias growth.

"Keralas natural beauty has made it among the most popular destinations, drawing people from all over the world. Praying for Keralas continuous progress," Modi tweeted.

Governor Khan wished the people of the state in Malayalam and said the aim should be to make it a more developed'Nava Keralam'. "Let us work in harmony for the progress of our beloved state, with the aim of making it a more developed Nava Keralam... We can also give importance to the development of Malayalam, the mother tongue," he said in a video message.

Shah, in a tweet, said: "Best wishes to my sisters & brothers of Kerala on 'Kerala Piravi day'. The state is blessed with mesmerising culture and beauty. People of Kerala have been playing an important role all over the world in various fields, especially in health and education." Vijayan urged the people of Kerala to move forward by upholding the values of secularism, democracy and brotherhood. "This time our Kerala Piravi day has been affected by the pandemic COVID-19 and hence wehave no extensive celebrations.

However, we are celebrating the birth of our state inour hearts," the Marxist veteran said. In a Facebookpost, he also said thestate needed to continue its fight against social inequalities.

"Let us move forward by upholding the values of secularism, democracy and brotherhood," Vijayan added..

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

AP formation day celebrated; PM greets people

Andhra Pradesh formation day was celebrated with gaiety across the state on Sunday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the people of the state, hailing them for their hard work and compassion.At the Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada, Governor Bisw...

EXPLAINER: Election unprecedented some ways, in others not

The election of 2020 has been called many things extraordinary, bizarre, unprecedented. Its all true, in some ways, though the election is still being held on the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November, and a Democrat or a Republi...

Pollution board to abide by govt's COVID advisory, 90-db noise cap for Diwali in place: Official

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board WBPCB said on Sunday that the existing noise cap of 90 decibel on crackers will be in place during this Diwali, and all COVID-19 advisories by the state and the Centre would be strictly followed to av...

A running subplot in fight for Parsa seat: Lalu's son’s troubled marriage

More than the electoral battle, the Parsa assembly segment in Saran district is witnessing a fight playing out between the families of two Yadav giants of Bihar politics -- Lalu Prasad and Chandrika Roy. The marital dispute between Prasads ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020