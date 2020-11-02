Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two indigenous kings help celebrate Diwali in South Africa

The annual Diwali celebrations hosted by the Zulu king usually attract thousands of people, but this year, only 200 could attend due to COVID-related restrictions. "I want to wish a happy Diwali to all of you who are celebrating the festival of lights here in the kingdom and around the world," Zwelithini said.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 02-11-2020 03:36 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 03:36 IST
Two indigenous kings help celebrate Diwali in South Africa

For the first time in South Africa, two kings of indigenous communities of the country have helped celebrate Diwali. The festival was held in Nongoma, around 30 km north of the coastal city of Durban, at the Osuthu Royal Palace of King Goodwill Zwelithini, the monarch of South Africa's largest indigenous community, the Zulus.

Also joining the celebrations was King Makhosoke II of the Amandebele community. The festival was organised by Professor Ishwar Ramlutchman, the head of the Sivananda World Peace Foundation, who is also the only person of Indian origin who has been anointed as a prince of the Zulu nation.

The cultures of the three communities, including that of the South Africans of Indian origin, were featured in songs and dance performances. The annual Diwali celebrations hosted by the Zulu king usually attract thousands of people, but this year, only 200 could attend due to COVID-related restrictions.

"I want to wish a happy Diwali to all of you who are celebrating the festival of lights here in the kingdom and around the world," Zwelithini said. "For Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists, lighting the lamp -- the diya -- is a chance to remember, even in the midst of darkness, that light will ultimately prevail. Knowledge will defeat ignorance and compassion will triumph over despair.

"Diwali is also a reminder that we must each do our part to achieve that victory by dedicating ourselves to the service of others. If we affirm our commitments to one another and strive to lift each other up, then together, we will continue moving closer to that brighter future we all seek," he added. Zwelithini called for the freedom, festivity and friendliness everywhere in South Africa during Diwali to continue beyond that period.

"During this time, we embrace one another with love and this must endure beyond the days of festivities. Deepavali is a great unifying force," the monarch said. "The concept of unity in diversity is a strong principle which is being promoted amongst our people. Our multicultural and multi-religious community must flourish and aim towards unity as one nation.

"Living in a diverse rainbow nation with many religions, cultures and rituals, it is imperative that we learn to respect others and their beliefs," he added. Endorsing the views of his fellow royal, King Makhosoke II reminded the audience that Diwali is being hosted on the eve of the 160th anniversary of the arrival on November 16, 1860 of the first boatload of indentured labourers from India for the sugarcane farms of Natal province.

"This festival provides all of us an opportunity to learn more about the hardship and struggle faced by these indentured labourers during those trying times. "History teaches us that learning more about people makes it easier for us to have a better understanding and be able to co-habit better than people who do not know each other," Makhose said.

Ramlutchman, who has established Sivananda peace pillars in various towns of the province over the past decade, said the greatest Diwali gift that South Africans could give King Zwelithini would be peace in the province. "I know that nothing troubles His Majesty more than strife among his people. I therefore urge all, more especially in the province of KwaZulu-Natal, to give His Majesty the gift he will cherish for the rest of his life -- the gift of enduring peace," he said.

There have been a number of violent incidents, including allegations of assassination of political leaders, in recent years in KwaZulu-Natal province..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Two indigenous kings help celebrate Diwali in South Africa

For the first time in South Africa, two kings of indigenous communities of the country have helped celebrate Diwali. The festival was held in Nongoma, around 30 km north of the coastal city of Durban, at the Osuthu Royal Palace of King Good...

UK's Nigel Farage set to relaunch Brexit Party as anti-lockdown party -The Telegraph

Leading Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage will relaunch his Brexit Party as an anti-lockdown party called Reform UK, The Telegraph reported on Sunday. The new party, which will be announced on Monday by Farage and Brexit Party Chairman Richard...

Moldovan presidential election heading for runoff as pro-Russian incumbent leads

Moldovas presidential election on Sunday looked likely to go to a runoff as the pro-Russian incumbent, Igor Dodon, held a lead over his main pro-Western opponent but not by enough to win outright in the first round, partial results showed. ...

Tropical Storm Eta expected to become hurricane by Sunday night

Tropical Storm Eta is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane on Sunday night with its center expected to approach the northeastern coast of Nicaragua on Monday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Sunday. Eta was about 305 miles 490...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020