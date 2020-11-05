People News Roundup: Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid; Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024 Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden.Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2020 02:45 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 02:27 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs.
Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid, eyes 2024
Rapper Kanye West on Tuesday voted for himself as the next U.S. president after a long-shot campaign marked by erratic statements and speculation that he might siphon some Black votes from Democrat Joe Biden. Late on Tuesday evening, the singer and fashion designer appeared to concede his 2020 bid had ended but suggested his quest was not over. He posted a picture of himself in front of an electoral map saying "WELP KANYE 2024."
Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'
Popstar Britney Spears has sought to reassure fans concerned for her mental health, saying she is "the happiest I've ever been." Spears, 38, whose business and personal affairs have been controlled by her father since 2008, posted an Instagram video in which she addressed persistent reports that she was not doing well.
- READ MORE ON:
- Britney Spears
- Democrat
- Joe Biden
ALSO READ
Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'
People News Roundup: Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'; Johnny Depp is a wife beater and more
People News Summary: Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine'; Johnny Depp is a wife beater, UK judge rules in libel case and more
Entertainment News Roundup: James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90; Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine' and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Kanye West gives up on 2020 White House bid; Britney Spears tells worried fans 'I'm fine' and more