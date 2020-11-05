Mumbai: Kshitij Prasad held in separate drug case by NCB

The NCB has taken Kshitij Prasad, former executive producer of Dharmatic Entertainment, into custody in another case involving recovery of cocaine from a Nigerian national in Mumbai, an official said on Thursday. Prasad was earlier arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drugs case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

A special NDPS court on Wednesday allowed the NCB to take Prasad's custody in connection with the case in which four gm cocaine was recovered from Nigerian national Uka Emeka in suburban Andheri last month, the official said. Besides Prasad, the NCB has also taken into custody African national Agilslaos Demtriades in the same case, he said.

Demetriades, a close relative of a Bollywood celebrity, was arrested last month from Lonavla in neighbouring Pune district. A team led by NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede is conducting a probe into the case.

Prasad was briefly associated with Dharmatic Entertainment, a sister concern of filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. He was arrested on September 26 in the drugs case related to Rajput's death.