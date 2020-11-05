Russian Doll Season 2 is renewed & confirmed, cast revealed, what more we know

The official release date for Russian Doll Season 2 is yet to be received, but that doesn't restrict fans from predicting what they can see next. Fans are happy as Netflix already confirmed the making of Season 2 in June 2019.

Netflix lovers are disappointed as the streaming giant is silent on the making of Russian Doll Season 2. The filming for second season was about to take place in May 2020 but the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic crippled the entire global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial loss. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Here is an (unofficial) synopsis of Russian Doll Season 2 – Russian Doll follows a woman named Nadia on her journey as the guest of honour at an inescapable party one night in New York City. She frequently dies, always restarting at the same moment at the party, as she attempts to figure out what is happening to her.

Russian Doll Season 2 will see the actors like Natasha Lyonne (Nadia Vulvokov), Greta Lee (Maxine), Yul Vazquez (John Reyes) and Elizabeth Ashley (Ruth Brenner). The actors like Dascha Polanco (as Beatrice), Ritesh Rajan (as Ferran), Jeremy Bobb (as Mike Kershaw), Brendan Sexton III (as Horse), Rebecca Henderson (as Lizzy), Yoni Lotan (as Ryan) and Burt Young (as Joe) will be in Season 2.

Russian Doll Season 1 ended with the demise of both Nadia and Alan. Now they are in separate worlds, and it feels like a parallel universe as they encounter their alternative versions. They try to save each other again this time so that they can break the time loop.

Natasha Lyonne dropped a hint during an interview that Russian Doll Season 2 would build upon the video game connecting it with the first season. The imminent season is highly expected to have multiple twists and major story changes.

Russian Doll Season 2 does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the web TV series.

