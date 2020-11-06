Dracula Season 2: Know what Claes Bang says in details on series’ creation

Has Netflix axed Dracula Season 2? Fans are wondering that the streaming giant has become brutal with this drama-horror television series by not renewing it for at least another season. One sect of fans have full trust on Netflix and believe that the global streaming giant will surely make it possible.

Mark Gatiss, the series' co-creator revealed an important fact in a recent interview with Radio Times without directing confirming the making of Dracula Season 2. "It's very hard to kill a vampire. Do you understand what I mean? What they do is. That would be to give away how it ends, wouldn't it? That means you will need to wait and see," he said.

We are yet to witness the official confirmation on Dracula Season 2's cast. The series enthusiasts believe that the actors such as Claes Bang, Joanna Scanlan, Morfydd Clark, Lujza Richter, Dolly Wells, John Heffernan, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Clive Russell, Catherine Schell, Jonathan Aris, Sacha Dhawan, and Patrick Walshe McBride will be returning in the second season.

Claes Bang has recently provided an update on Dracula Season 2. While having a conversation with Digital Spy, the 53-year old actor said that the decision on Dracula Season 2 'has not been made'. Claes Bang further revealed that he 'would love to do one more'.

"I would love to say something about that but I can't because I think, no – it's with Netflix and the BBC. I don't think a decision has been made not to do one. But at this point, a decision has not been made, either, to do one, the quinquagenarian actor said.

"The only thing I can say positively is that I would love to do one more. I would love to get back with those people. It was one of the best things I have ever been on. It was such a pleasure to work with [them] – I mean, it was really, really lovely; all the directors, the writers, producers, and Dolly Wells, and John Heffernan, and Morfydd [Clark], and all of those. It was really, really, really cool," Claes Bang opined.

"So, I'm definitely up for one more. But I don't think a solid decision has been made to do it or not yet. So I'm going to owe you an answer on that," he added.

"I mean, it's a show about resurrection. That's literally what the main superpower of the main character is. Dracula started the show dead and then died again in episode two and came back. And then died again. Sister Agatha died and came back. I mean, everyone's dying on that show. So, we'll see," he assured.

Dracula Season 2 doesn't have an official trailer and release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the series.

