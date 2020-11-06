'Claws' halts production for 2 weeks after positive COVID-19 test

TNT drama TV series 'Claws' has paused filming its fourth and final season for the next 14 days due to a team member testing positive for COVID-19. Deadline quoted sources as saying that the asymptomatic diagnosis was confirmed as a result of required and ongoing testing for all employees on productions of Warner Bros. TV, which is the studio behind 'Claws'. The decision on a two-week shutdown was made out of the abundance of caution.

Production on Season 4 of 'Claws' was well underway in New Orleans when all Hollywood production was halted in March amid the growing coronavirus pandemic. The filming was recently resumed and is slated to wrap in December. Since its launch in 2017, 'Claws' has won critical praise and a loyal fan base. It follows Niecy Nash's Desna Simms, who, alongside her crew of manicurists from the Nail Artisans of Manatee County salon, rises to power in the crime world to claim her share of cash and respect.

In addition to Nash, 'Claw's stars Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Karrueche Tran, Jenn Lyon, Kevin Rankin, Jason Antoon, Harold Perrineau, and Dean Norris. As reported by Deadline, 'Claws' joins a number of scripted series that have paused production due to positive COVID-19 tests, including CBS' 'Young Sheldon', Disney+'s 'Big Shot' and the CW's 'All American', which all paused filming for a day. The list also includes HBO's 'The Gilded Age', Nat Geo's 'Genius: Aretha', Netflix's 'Vikings: Valhalla', NBC's 'Chicago Med', Fox's 'The Resident', Peacock's 'Rutherford Falls', ABC's 'For the People' and daytime drama 'Days Of Our Lives'. (ANI)