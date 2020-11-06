Left Menu
Estranged wife of Odisha MP gets nasty letter asking her to leave hubby's house

Priyadarshini and her husband Anubhav Mohanty are fighting legal battles in courts of Odisha and New Delhi. However, she continues to stay with Mohanty's family at his residence in Nandi Sahi locality under Purighat police station area. "The hand-written letter was delivered to Varsha Priyadarshini by one of their domestic helps.

06-11-2020
Estranged wife of Odisha MP gets nasty letter asking her to leave hubby's house
The police have started a probe after receiving a complaint that Odia film actress Varsha Priyadarshini, the estranged wife of a ruling BJD MP, has received an anonymous letter which, in a filthy language, told her to vacate her husband's house here, an official said on Friday. Priyadarshini and her husband Anubhav Mohanty are fighting legal battles in the courts of Odisha and New Delhi.

However, she continues to stay with Mohanty's family at his residence in Nandi Sahi locality under Purighat police station area. "The hand-written letter was delivered to Varsha Priyadarshini by one of their domestic helps. He said he had found the letter lying near the gate of the house. We have questioned some persons in this regard," Purighat police inspector Rashmi Ranjan Sahu said.

While the actress has lodged a domestic violence case in a court here against him, Mohanty has filed a divorce suit in a New Delhi court. The inspector said that the police have recently received two written complaints, one each from Priyadarshini and her mother-in-law.

Priyadarshini lodged a complaint accusing her in-laws of conspiring to throw her out of the MP's house. She also claimed that there is a threat to her life and she is under acute mental stress. On the other hand, her mother-in-law Madhusmita Mohanty charged Priyadarshini with creating unnecessary disturbances in the house.

Priyadarshini and Anubhav Mohanty got married five years ago.

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

