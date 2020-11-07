Left Menu
Black Clover Chapter 271: Asta knows Liebe can’t kill opponent, Asta reveals new sword

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 07-11-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 14:48 IST
Asta is likely to reveal his new sword in Black Clover Chapter 271 and calls its Demon Decapitator Katana. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

We are just a few hours behind the release of Black Clover Chapter 271. Fans are highly excited as they are just on the verge of its release. Let's have a look here what we can see in the imminent chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 271 will continue with a fight between Liebe and Asta with Nacht. This can be called as a part of the training. The upcoming chapter is reportedly titled 'Domestication'. Other translations of the leaked scans suggest that it could be titled 'Assimilation'. Asta wins the battle against Liebe and Nacht tells Asta to make a contract with the devil in the previous chapter.

Asta is likely to reveal his new sword in Black Clover Chapter 271 and calls its Demon Decapitator Katana. He engages in a battle with Nacht for the purpose of completing his training. The manga enthusiasts will be surprised by seeing Nacht's ability in creating multiple shadows.

One (unofficial) translation of Black Clover Chapter 271 revealed that the Kanji used to refer to the katana could also mean to forcefully behead or cut something. However, nothing is cleared at this moment.

Black Clover Chapter 271 is also likely to focus on Asta's other plans. According to IBT, he prefers to sign an equal contract and treat Liebe like his friend. Asta remembers his battle against Liebe and tells Nacht that the devil was holding back. Asta has understood Liebe's soft nature. He (Asta) knows that Liebe has a compassionate heart and can't kill his rivals. Finally, Asta and Liebe enter an equal contract and start a new phase and Nacht welcomes Asta's decision and challenges them for a battle, IBT added.

Black Clover Chapter 271 is likely to be released on Sunday, November 8. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

