India and New Zealand Forge Groundbreaking Free Trade Agreement
India and New Zealand have finalized negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA), enhancing market access for Indian goods and services. The agreement commits New Zealand to $20 billion in investments over 15 years and opens new opportunities for Indian professionals, students, and businesses, while excluding dairy concessions.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development on the economic front, India and New Zealand have concluded negotiations for a historic free trade agreement. This pact grants Indian exports duty-free access to New Zealand, covering sectors such as textiles, engineering, and marine products.
The comprehensive agreement notably excludes duty concessions in the dairy sector, New Zealand's prominent demand, but promises significant economic collaboration. New Zealand is set to invest USD 20 billion in India over the next 15 years, aiming to enhance various high-value sectors.
Additionally, the FTA offers substantial opportunities for Indian professionals by enabling improved entry and stay provisions. This includes tailored visa arrangements and new employment pathways, thereby bolstering trade in services and strengthening bilateral workforce mobility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
