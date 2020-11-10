Left Menu
Govt making pensioners 'atmanirbhar' by promoting digital life certificates: Jitendra Singh

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 10-11-2020 19:38 IST
Govt making pensioners 'atmanirbhar' by promoting digital life certificates: Jitendra Singh
Union minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said the government is trying to make pensioners "atmanirbhar" by promoting the digital life certificate which can also be given from the comfort of one's home. Due to the difficulties faced by the pensioners earlier in submitting the life certificate because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has relaxed the existing timeline for submission from November 1 to December 31 this year, he said. "Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Department of Pensions and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) is trying to make the pensioners 'atmanirbhar' (self-reliant) by promoting the digital life certificate for pensioners which can be given from the comfort of one's home also," Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said.

Addressing an interactive session of Brahma Kumari Sister Shivani on "Power of Thoughts and Meditation in COVID-19 pandemic" organised by the DoPPW here, he said pensioners, as senior citizens being the most vulnerable group in the wake of the pandemic, need a helping hand and compassionate ears in addition to medical care. Such programs will help them tackle their mental stress levels thus protecting them from physical illness as well, he said. Singh said that senior citizens always have a lot to offer to society and their valuable experiences can bring changes to society, according to a Personnel Ministry statement. The key to happiness is being grateful for all that we have and to be self-content which is enshrined in all ancient scriptures and now it has also been acknowledged by science that mental and emotional well-being leads to better physical health and immunity against diseases, he said.

Endorsing the thoughts on building positivity in life given by Sister Shivani in her address, the minister said that lifestyle modifications are a must in this period as one should liberate oneself from nagging thoughts. Earlier, while addressing the program, Sister Shivani called for keeping oneself energized with positive thoughts in this period, the statement said. "Through their sanskars (values), they can take care of not only their own emotional well-being but also contribute to the emotional strength of everyone else in their homes and in the society as they are the givers of unconditional emotional support, stability, hope and love to all younger members of their family and society at large," she added. This program was aimed at sensitizing senior pensioners on mental well-being during the pandemic, the statement said. "The DoPPW has been taking extra efforts for organizing programs for addressing pensioners' health issues, including providing counseling for COVID 19, yoga sessions for enhancing immunity and overall health, through video-conferencing connecting a large number of pensioners across India with the help of pensioners associations," it said.

