Moana 2 renewal updates, know more on cast, predicted release period

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2020 12:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 12:29 IST
Moana grossed $248.7 million in the U.S. and Canada, and $442.1 million in other countries, for a worldwide total of $690.8 million. Image Credit: Facebook / Moana

When can Moana 2 be released? This a big question to those fans who have been waiting for the second movie for the last four years. Unfortunately, there is no confirmation on the making of Moana 2.

If some sources are to be believed, Moana 2 will be released in November 2021 or early 2022. The second movie is likely to be much more remarkable and overwhelming than the first movie.

Moana grossed $248.7 million in the U.S. and Canada, and $442.1 million in other countries, for a worldwide total of $690.8 million. On January 22 and March 16, 2017, respectively, the film reached the $500 million and $600 million marks, becoming the fourth consecutive Walt Disney Animation Studios film to reach both milestones after Frozen (2013), Big Hero 6 (2014), and Zootopia (2016).

We still don't know where from Moana 2 will start. Many franchise aficionados believe the second film will commence where the first movie ended. The end of Moana showed Moana returning home following her epic adventure and acting as Wayfinder.

Disney really needs to confirm Moana 2. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time. Thus, the long waiting for Moana 2 is inevitable.

It's tough to predict the actors' names who will be returning to voice their characters as nothing has been hinted in favour of its making. However, Auliʻi Cravalho for Moana, Dwayne Johnson for Maui, Rachel House for Tala, Temuera Morrison as Tui, Jemaine Clement as Tamatoa, Nicole Scherzinger as Sina, Alan Tudyk as Heihei including more can be expected in Moana 2.

The highly anticipated movie Moana 2 doesn't have an official release date. However, we can expect it on the big screens in November 2021 or early 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood animated movies.

