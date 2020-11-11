Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell-Wentworth Miller’s discontinuation shocks viewers

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 11-11-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 17:34 IST
Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell-Wentworth Miller’s discontinuation shocks viewers
Prison Break star Wentworth Miller has announced over Instagram saying he won’t return for Season 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Prison Break

When will Prison Break Season 6 be released? Based on Dominic Purcell's previous multiple posts on Instagram, Season 6 of the popular American series was in the process of making.

The making of Prison Break Season 6 is already under production. Its official plot is totally kept under wrap to mainly avoid predictions and rumors. Dominic Purcell took to Instagram for multiple to assure that Prison Break Season 6 would surely take place.

Prison Break star Wentworth Miller has announced over Instagram saying he won't return for Season 6. The 48-year old actor, who played the role of Michael Scofield, has revealed that he would not return to reprise his role even if Prison Break Season 6 comes back.

"On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially…. So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one..." Wentworth Miller shared on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

"This is my favorite IG account," someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea... I don't want them exposed to bullshit. On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one... That's your work. - W.M. 🏳️‍🌈

A post shared by @ wentworthmiller on

On the other hand, Dominic Purcell recently took to social media in support of Wentworth Miller regarding not desiring to return for Prison Break Season 6. "I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in his video.

The decision made by both actors to not reprise their roles in Prison Break Season 6 is shocking but deserves respect. However, we believe some positive things will surely happen in future as fans are highly disappointed with the latest announcements.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Is Designated Survivor Season 4's renewal possible? Viewers' demand for another season

TRENDING

Falklands to be landmine free nearly 40 years after war

Basic education creates employment opportunities for Education Assistants

Unemployed youth urged to register for free online courses

Ghimob mobile banking trojan targeting financial apps has global reach: Kaspersky

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Dalai Lama congratulates Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on winning state polls

The Dalai Lama on Wednesday congratulated Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the National Democratic Alliance NDA winning the state assembly elections. In a letter addressed to the Janata Dal United chief, the Tibetan spiritual leader pra...

Virtual meeting held on Value Chain Creation for Kiwi fruit – Farm to Fork

The Ministry of Agriculture along with Central Institute of Horticulture, Nagaland organized today a virtual meeting on Value Chain Creation for Kiwi fruit Farm to Fork keeping in mind the popularity of the fruit due to its tremendous comm...

PNB raises Rs 1,500 cr by issuing Basel III bonds

Punjab National Bank PNB on Wednesday said it has raised Rs 1,500 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis. The bank has issued and allotted Rs 1,500 crore tier II Basel III compliant capital bonds at a coupon o...

Soccer-Hungary coach Rossi tests positive for coronavirus on eve of Euro 2020 match

Hungary national team coach Marco Rossi tested positive for COVID-19 and separated from the team in quarantine a day before their crucial Euro 2020 playoff match against Iceland. After several negative tests Marco Rossis latest test showed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020