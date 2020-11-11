Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell-Wentworth Miller’s discontinuation shocks viewers

When will Prison Break Season 6 be released? Based on Dominic Purcell's previous multiple posts on Instagram, Season 6 of the popular American series was in the process of making.

The making of Prison Break Season 6 is already under production. Its official plot is totally kept under wrap to mainly avoid predictions and rumors. Dominic Purcell took to Instagram for multiple to assure that Prison Break Season 6 would surely take place.

Prison Break star Wentworth Miller has announced over Instagram saying he won't return for Season 6. The 48-year old actor, who played the role of Michael Scofield, has revealed that he would not return to reprise his role even if Prison Break Season 6 comes back.

"On a related note... I'm out. Of PB. Officially…. So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons... I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one..." Wentworth Miller shared on Instagram.

On the other hand, Dominic Purcell recently took to social media in support of Wentworth Miller regarding not desiring to return for Prison Break Season 6. "I cannot persuade, nor would I even attempt to persuade him to betray his truth. So, that's it, six isn't gonna happen, and if it does happen it's not gonna happen with myself or Wentworth because I'm loyal to Wentworth," Dominic Purcell said in his video.

The decision made by both actors to not reprise their roles in Prison Break Season 6 is shocking but deserves respect. However, we believe some positive things will surely happen in future as fans are highly disappointed with the latest announcements.

Dominic Purcell has said season 6 won't happen in his new Instagram video pic.twitter.com/VoW60dTTPb — Prison Break (@prisonn_break_) November 9, 2020

