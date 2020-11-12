Arjun Rampal's partner appears before NCB for 2nd day

Actor Arjun Rampals partner Gabriella Demetriades appeared before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) here for the second day on Thursday as part of its probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood, an official said. On Wednesday, Demetriades was questioned by NCB officials for almost six hours.

She was called again for another round of questioning following which she arrived at the NCB's zonal office at Ballard Estate in south Mumbai on Thursday, the official said. The NCB had earlier summoned Rampal and Demetriades after conducting raid at the actor's residence on Monday.

The probing agency had seizedelectronic gadgets like laptops, mobile phones and tablets during the raid and also questioned the actors driver, he said. A day before the raid at Rampal's house, the NCB had arrested Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife after ganja was allegedly found at their residence in suburban Juhu.

Last month, Gabriella's brother Agisilaos Demetriades was arrested by the NCB from a resort at Lonavala in neighbouring Pune district in a drugs case, the official said. The NCB launched a probe into the alleged drug use in Bollywood after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June on the basis of WhatsApp chats involving drugs.

The central agency had earlier arrested Rajput's girlfriend, actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik, some employees of the late filmstar and a few others under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Rhea Chakraborty and some other accused are currently out on bail.