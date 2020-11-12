Left Menu
Development News Edition

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 12-11-2020 17:07 IST | Created: 12-11-2020 17:07 IST
Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks
The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 272 will focus more on the team up of Asta and Liebe to counter the devil powers of Nacht. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

Fans will have to wait for some days as Black Clover Chapter 272 has been delayed and sent for a hiatus. Its spoilers will be out next to next Thursday before the raw scans. Let's have a look what fans can see in the imminent chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 272 has been delayed to November 20. However, fans can see Asta using his new sword called Demon Decapitator Katana to take on Nacht who has created multiple shadows of himself.

Nacht hates the phrase 'surpass your limits' meaning he hates Yami too and there is some sort of backstory involved. According to BlockToro, Black Clover chapter 272 will conclude the fight between Asta and Nacht and also have some flashbacks of Nacht and Yami too.

The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 272 will focus more on the team up of Asta and Liebe to counter the devil powers of Nacht. It is likely that the brothers will finally learn how to use their combined powers and surpass their limits. Asta and Liebe might fuse together in the upcoming chapter and defeat Nacht and his devils.

On the other hand, Yami and William are still held as prisoners in the Spade Kingdom and the Black Bulls knights to rescue them soon. It means Asta's training will finish soon and there could be some flashbacks if they want to extend the story without any time limit, as reported by BlockToro.

Fans can read Black Clover Chapter 272 free of cost on VIZ media, Weekly Shonen Jump and Manga Plus official website and platforms. It will officially be out on November 20. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

TRENDING

Prison Break Season 6: Wentworth Miller & Dominic Purcell’s discontinuation shocks viewers

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Aquaman 2: Johnny Depp’s fans to boycott sequel if Amber Heard reprises Mera’s role

OVL acquires Australia's FAR Ltd stake in Senegal block for $45 mn

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

China's military lays out technology roadmap to catch up with the US by 2027: Report

China must apply cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence if it wants to transform its military into a modern fighting force on a par with those of other leading powers, according to new guidelines and comments from Preside...

Pope offers Rome's homeless free Covid-19 tests at Vatican

Pope Francis is offering free coronavirus tests for Romes poor and homeless as part of the Roman Catholic Churchs World Day of the Poor activities, the Vatican said on Thursday.The swabs are being offered at a clinic off St. Peters Square t...

Britain has always worked hard to get EU deal, says PM's spokesman

Britain has been working hard throughout the trade negotiations with the European Union to secure a deal, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday in response to the Irish prime ministers comments that London needed to ...

Video of dead man in hospital lavatory highlights COVID crisis in Italy's south

The health crisis in Italys third largest city Naples is out of control, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday, after a video was posted on social media showing a corpse sprawled in a hospital lavatory. The unidentified man was a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020