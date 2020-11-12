Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

Fans will have to wait for some days as Black Clover Chapter 272 has been delayed and sent for a hiatus. Its spoilers will be out next to next Thursday before the raw scans. Let's have a look what fans can see in the imminent chapter.

Black Clover Chapter 272 has been delayed to November 20. However, fans can see Asta using his new sword called Demon Decapitator Katana to take on Nacht who has created multiple shadows of himself.

Nacht hates the phrase 'surpass your limits' meaning he hates Yami too and there is some sort of backstory involved. According to BlockToro, Black Clover chapter 272 will conclude the fight between Asta and Nacht and also have some flashbacks of Nacht and Yami too.

The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 272 will focus more on the team up of Asta and Liebe to counter the devil powers of Nacht. It is likely that the brothers will finally learn how to use their combined powers and surpass their limits. Asta and Liebe might fuse together in the upcoming chapter and defeat Nacht and his devils.

On the other hand, Yami and William are still held as prisoners in the Spade Kingdom and the Black Bulls knights to rescue them soon. It means Asta's training will finish soon and there could be some flashbacks if they want to extend the story without any time limit, as reported by BlockToro.

Fans can read Black Clover Chapter 272 free of cost on VIZ media, Weekly Shonen Jump and Manga Plus official website and platforms. It will officially be out on November 20. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

