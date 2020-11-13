Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala's leucoderma model wants to break stigma, inspire others

Leucoderma or Vitiligo is a skin disorder in which skin tends to lose its natural colour and white patches develop here and there over the body. Celebrity make-up artist, Jaseena Kadavil, has featured Manju in a makeover photoshoot for her YouTube channel 'Catalyst Scholars' and did an inspiring video with an aim to break the stigma attached to persons having such skin condition, which has now become an instant hit in the cyber world.

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 13-11-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 15:28 IST
Kerala's leucoderma model wants to break stigma, inspire others

(Eds: Minor edit in last para) Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 13 (PTI): With shapeless white patches on her face and body, Manju Kuttikrishnan may never ever satisfy the conventionalbeauty concepts of society. But, this young Kerala woman is now a model inspiring many people, who are hesitant to come out of the shell of inferiority complex caused by their physical features.

Manju is a leucoderma model, considered to be the first woman in the country doing modelling with such a skin condition. Leucoderma or Vitiligo is a skin disorder in which skin tends to lose its natural colour and white patches develop here and there over the body.

Celebrity make-up artist, Jaseena Kadavil, has featured Manju in a makeover photoshoot for her YouTube channel 'Catalyst Scholars' and did an inspiring video with an aim to break the stigma attached to persons having such skin condition, which has now become an instant hit in the cyber world. From a girl, who had worried about the skin discoloration due to leucoderma, she has now grown to a personality to whom people with similar conditions are looking up for inspiration and a positive vibe.

"We cannot change and break the conventional concepts of society, especially those related to beauty, in a single day. But, change always happens through small steps. My attempt is such a small effort to break conventions," Manju told P T I. A journalist by profession, she said she was surprised when Jaseena had approached her through a friend to feature in her YouTube channel.

"My first reaction was why she chose me for the shoot. But Jaseena's answer cleared all doubts. She said everyone has beauty in them and society should know about it. She also said if my photoshoot and story inspire any other person having similar condition, it would be a great step," she said.

Jaseena has been featuring several ordinary women as models in her photoshoot series, which aims to break the conventional concepts of beauty. In the photoshoot, a confident Manju can be seen in different attires-from colourful silk saree and pristine white wedding gown to western dress.

The 42-year old woman said her first ever photoshoot in life was never a tension for her. But, society's attitude towards people with such skin conditions had upset her mind many times since childhood.

On the disorder, she said the white patch had first appeared beneath the eye in the shape of a butterfly wing, when she was just three years old. Though a skin specialist later confirmed that it was leucoderma and there was no particular medicine for the condition, she did not know its seriousness at a young age.

However, when a teacher asked other students not to play with her as herdisease was contagious, it hurt little Manju's mind. There were also many who used tomake fun, calling her a 'pandan dog' (dog having white spots) to viper (a snake variety), which used to force her detach herself from society at some stages.

But, the support of her father, Kuttikrishnan, who used to call her the most beautiful woman in the world, was always an inspiration, she said adding the journalist fraternity also has never shown any bias in the name of skin discoloration. "This society isolates and excludes those who deviate from its conventional system. If you ask me what is the real beauty, I will say it is the calmness of mind," the journalist-model said.

Manju also said the new photoshoot has made her more responsible and instilled fresh confidence in her. "When many people call and text me saying that the photos and video have inspired them a lot, it makes me more responsible. I also feel, it is my duty to share the positive spirit in me with those who are lacking it and make them confident to face this society," she added.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI PTI PTI

TRENDING

Heart transported from airport to south Delhi hospital through green corridor in 17 mins

Bombay HC junks pleas challenging BPCL disinvestment

One Piece Chapter 995 spoilers revealed before final release, focus on Marco vs Big Mom

Black Clover Chapter 272 concludes Asta vs Nacht fight, Nacht-Yami’s flashbacks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi stresses need to bring Ayurveda knowledge out of books and home remedies

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi dedicated two future-ready Ayurveda institutions to the nation on the 5th Ayurveda Day today via video conferencing. These are the Institute of Teaching Research in Ayurveda ITRA, Jamnagar and the Nat...

Verstappen fastest in slippery 1st practice for Turkish GP

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen posted the fastest time Friday in the first practice session for the Turkish Grand Prix as drivers struggled on a slippery track not used in Formula One since 2011. The Istanbul Park circuit has been resurface...

HK opposition walkout seen as 'setback' for anti-slavery, LGBT+ push

By Beh Lih Yi Nov 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The mass resignation of Hong Kongs pro-democracy opposition lawmakers has raised doubts about campaigns pushing for anti-slavery legislation and equality for same-sex couples in the Chinese ...

Motor racing-Verstappen leads Red Bull one-two in slippery Turkish practice

Max Verstappen led a Red Bull one-two in a largely meaningless Turkish Grand Prix first practice on Friday that the Dutch youngster likened to driving on ice due to slippery track conditions.The 23-year-old produced a best lap of one minute...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020