Soumitra Chatterjee's condition worst since his hospitalisation

The neurological condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee deteriorated on Friday and a doctor attending on him said it is the worst in his over one month stay at the hospital where he is admitted.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-11-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 14-11-2020 00:47 IST
The neurological condition of iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee deteriorated on Friday and a doctor attending on him said it is the worst in his over one month stay at the hospital where he is admitted. An EEG has shown that there is very little activity in the brain, the doctor said.

Though Chatterjee did not suffer any convulsion, his heart conditions too are not good, he said. His oxygenation requirement has gone up and his kidney function has deteriorated.

"Chatterjee's condition has actually deteriorated. His neurological condition is worst in the entire period of his stay. It deteriorated in the last 48 hours. We did an EEG but there is very little activity within the brain itself," the doctor said. The neuro board will be closely monitoring Chatterjee for the next 24 hours. "As of now the situation is grim but may be by God's grace he will come out of this", the doctor said.

On the few positive side there has been no bleeding while his liver function and other parameters are stable, the doctor said in the bulletin. "Overall it seems his situation won't be good in the coming 24 hours. For the first time we are expecting unfavorable outcome of the entire thing. We are giving our best but it seems our best may not be adequate for full recovery of Mr Chatterjee," he said.

The 85-year-old thespian had undergone the first plasmapheresis on Thursday and tracheostomy on Wednesday. The legendary actor, who debuted in Satyajit Rays masterpiece "Apur Sansar" , has been under treatment in the hsopital since October 6 after testing positive for COVID-19.

He later tested negative for the infection but COVID- 19 encephalopathy set in and various other complications surfaced..

