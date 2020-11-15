Chatterjee's death colossal loss to world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India: Modi
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 15:15 IST
Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments
"Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted. Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.
