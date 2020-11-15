Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chatterjee's death colossal loss to world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments "Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2020 15:15 IST | Created: 15-11-2020 15:15 IST
Chatterjee's death colossal loss to world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the death of iconic Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee and said his demise is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India

Chatterjee, 85, died at a hospital in Kolkata after over-a-month-long battle with multiple ailments

"Shri Soumitra Chatterjee's death is a colossal loss to the world of cinema, cultural life of West Bengal and India. Through his works, he came to embody Bengali sensibilities, emotions and ethos. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," Modi tweeted. Chatterjee is survived by wife Deepa Chatterjee, daughter Poulomi Basu and son Sougata Chatterjee.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136: Saitama vs Blast, Yusuke Murata’s message on Twitter

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases and deaths rise sharply in France; UK reports 26,860 new COVID cases on Saturday, 462 deaths and more

Venezuela opposition to appeal decision finding PDVSA 2020 bonds valid

OnePlus 8T gets OxygenOS 11.0.4.5 hot-fix update in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Coal handling at Mormugao Port Trust to be reduced: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday said the coal handling at the Mormugao Port Trust MPT would be reduced by more than 50 per cent by introducing alternative tourism projects including launching of a RORO Roll On Roll Off ferry serv...

UAE widens 'golden' visa to allow 10-year residency to some

The United Arab Emirates has approved granting golden visas allowing 10-year residency to certain professionals, specialised degree-holders and others, Dubais ruler said on Sunday. All holders of doctorate degrees, medical doctors and also ...

C'garh: Body of woman judge found hanging, suicide suspected

In a suspected suicide case, a 55-year-old woman district judge was found hanging at her official residence in Chhattisgarhs Mungeli district on Sunday, police said. Mungeli District and Sessions Judge Kanta Martin was found hanging from th...

Brexit talks must have breakthrough this week - UK and Ireland

There has to be a breakthrough this week in talks for a post-Brexit trade agreement, British and Irish ministers said on Sunday, ahead of the Dec. 31 expiry of Britains transition period for leaving the European Union. Without a deal, aroun...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020