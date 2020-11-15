Left Menu
Bengal bids tearful farewell to Soumitra Chatterjee

Bengal bade a tearful adieu to iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee as thousands of people walked following a flower-bedecked hearse which carried his body to a crematorium where his mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honours here on Sunday evening.

Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Bengal bade a tearful adieu to iconic actor Soumitra Chatterjee as thousands of people walked following a flower-bedecked hearse that carried his body to a crematorium where his mortal remains were consigned to flames with full state honors here on Sunday evening. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with her ministerial colleagues and a host of film personalities, walked in the procession with others singing Rabindranath Tagore's song, Aguner parashmoni chhoao praane (the touchstone of fire will turn us pure).

Hundreds of people also stood along both sides of the road and crowded rooftops in nearby houses to have a last look at their favorite actor. As the last journey ended at Keoratala Crematorium, Chatterjee was given a gun salute and his mortal remains were consigned to flames in presence of the chief minister and other dignitaries.

