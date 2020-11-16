Andy Cohen set to host reality TV-themed docuseries at E!

American TV talk show host Andy Cohen's fans have a reason for rejoicing as the Bravo multi-hyphenate will host and executive produce a docu-series for E! that is set to air early 2021. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the seven-part series is titled 'For Real: The Story of Reality TV' and will see the 52-year-old radio talk show host revisiting some of the most iconic moments from the genre and interviewing the stars behind those moments for the inside scoop.

Cohen, who has an overall deal at the NBCUniversal cable network, in a statement on Sunday, "I'm thrilled to look back at the shows that formed my love for reality TV and interview the icons of the genre. This series is like great candy!" The Bravo executive producer and host of Emmy-nominated 'Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen', which celebrated 10 years on the air in 2019, also helped launch the juggernaut 'Real Housewives' franchise, which he executive produced in the early 2000s. Cohen also hosts the reunion specials for Bravo's unscripted series.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, E!, along with Bravo and Oxygen, is part of NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment's Lifestyle Networks Group, a division of NBCUniversal. And the Cohen-hosted limited event comes as E! will be saying goodbye to its most popular reality series: 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' is set to air its final season in 2021, after 20 seasons spanning nearly 14 years. Looking back on the franchises and series that have shaped the genre today, 'For Real: The Story of Reality TV' is set to explore how reality TV has evolved from its inception to how it has "radically affected society on a global scale," reads the E! release, which name-checks 'Keeping Up and Real Housewives' as well as ABC's 'The Bachelor', MTV's 'The Real World' and CBS' 'Survivor'.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Cohen will be seen in each episode of the show as he explores a pivotal theme or moment and sitting down with "some of the biggest, most memorable names" in the unscripted world. The episodes will also include commentary from industry pioneers, producers and journalists. (ANI)