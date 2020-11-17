Alec Baldwin, Kelsey Grammer join ABC multi-cam comedy

Actors Alec Baldwin and Kelsey Grammer are set to star in and executive produce as-yet-untitled multi-camera comedy which has been handed a straight-to-series order at ABC According to Variety, the show hails from “Modern Family” co-creator Chris Lloyd and executive producer Vali Chandrasekaran. The pair will serve as writers and executive producers alongside Baldwin and Grammer. The story follows three men who were roommates in their 20s until their warring egos drove them apart. They reunite decades later for one more run at the lives they always wanted.

20th Television is producing the project. ABC is lining up the show for 2021-22 season.

Grammer and Baldwin have previously appeared together on satirical comedy series "30 Rock"..