The Expendables 4: A glimpse of latest developments in 2020

Fans of Sylvester Stallone are ardently waiting to know when The Expendables 4 will hit the big screens. The four movie of the franchise is one of the most-awaited movies action movie lovers are waiting for a long time.

Let's have a look how far The Expendables 4 has reached in terms of development. Many may not know that the current year, 2020 has seen major developments on the way of making the fourth movie. The Expendables 4 action lovers that is believed to have the presence of previous action heroes Sylvester Stallone, Jason Statham, Antonio Banderas, Jet Li, Wesley Snipes, Arnold Schwarzenegger to name a few.

Sylvester Stallone and Avi Lerner got an idea from Jean-Claude Van Damme in May that he could play the role of a villain in The Expendables 4. According to his idea, Claude Vilain will train his own team (including Van Damme's son and daughter, actors Kris and Bianca Van Damme), to fight the old squad of The Expendables, lead by Barney Ross.

The Expendables 4 has long been in the pipeline and the action movie lovers are wondering if it will ever arrive. In March 2014, Pierce Brosnan said that he had agreed with Avi Lerner to star in The Expendables 4 film. However, he also said at that time that he wasn't sure which one he would appear in, saying "I have no idea which one it would be, I just said, Yes."

Vértice Cine, a Spanish distribution company working with Lionsgate and Millennium Films, announced The Expendables 4 in August this year as one of their upcoming projects. Patrick Hughes back to directing with Jason Statham, Sylvester Stallone, Antonio Banderas and Dolph Lundgren in the main cast.

Randy Couture said in an exclusive conversation with The Action Elite on The Expendables 4, "It is a thing! I got a script last year and really enjoyed reading it. It was very well done but where we are on the production scale and getting it moving I'm not sure. There are a lot of things going on behind the scenes with the producer to make a film that big so I'm hoping this Spring we get the greenlight but I'm not hearing anything definitive right now."

Fans believe the making of Expendables 4 was badly affected by the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We all know how China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted and postponed for indefinite time.

Ji Chang-wook and Tony Jaa said he would not be returning for The Expendables 4 without Sylvester Stallone. After Avi Lerner threatened Terry Crews over his sexual assault lawsuit against Adam Venit, Terry Crews chose not to star in the film. In April 2017, supporting star Arnold Schwarzenegger said he would not be returning for the fourth film without Sylvester Stallone.

The Expendables 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

