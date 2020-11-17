Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2’s release in 2021, more new faces, other details revealed

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is renewed and fans are quite excited for it. They are ardently waiting to get the official announcement on its release date.

Fans are very glad as The Rising of the Shield Hero has also been renewed for Season 3 before the premiere of Season 2. The show creators recently announced that everyone's favourite series would also have a third season. The renewal of Season 3 is not surprising as the success of Season 1 assured the continuation of the series.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 was highly expected to be out in this year. But the production of Season 2 is believed to have badly suffered due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time.

The Rising of the Shield Hero had a wonderful IMDB rating of 8/10 that makes many people watch and help a sudden increase of viewership. The official date for Season 2 is not officially announced, but after seeing the first season's popularity and current world health condition, we can assume it to be released before 2021.

Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2's plot or synopsis is yet to be revealed. However, the imminent season is expected to show the young Japanese protagonist Naofumi Iwatani, young tanuki demi-human girl Raphtalia, and the bird-like monster Filo coming across new companion. They will also confront a new foe in the imminent season. The new enemy is likely to be more powerful and dangerous than any other character they have ever confronted before.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will see new faces including Naofumi Iwatani, Raphtalia and Filo will return with their respective roles. They jointly will try to save the world and unravel the secrets about Waves.

The upcoming season will be somehow different from Season 1. Season 2 will bring new surprises to the viewers. The reason is the change in director. Masato Jibo has replaced Takao Abo this time.

Thanks to Crunchyroll for taking to Twitter and hinting that Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 will be out in 2021. See the tweet below:

While discussing on new aspects, Masato Jibo said during Crunchyroll Expo, "A giant enemy called the Spirit Turtle? Being transported further into another world? Naomi and his friends will have to face various new challenges. How will Naofumi, Raphtalia, and Filo will take them on, now that they've matured? I also hope everyone looks forward to seeing the new characters that join Naofumi's party, Rishia and Kizuna."

"We'll follow in season one's footsteps and wok on making everything its best. The rest of the staff and I our giving our all for these characters so please look forward to watching it," Jibo further said.

The Rising of the Shield Hero Season 2 is said to be out in 2021.

