Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 to have new plot, synopsis revealed, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 17-11-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 15:58 IST
According to a recent post on What’s on Netflix, the anime lovers should not expect The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 on the streaming giant anytime soon. Image Credit: Facebook / The Seven Deadly Sins

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 has become a highly demanding anime series since Season 4 premiered on August 6. The amazing notable success of Season 4 is one major reason why Season 5will surely be worked upon.

Initially, The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 was scheduled to be released in October 2020. But its development was badly affected due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the global entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the entertainment projects were halted or postponed for indefinite time. Hence, we believe that fans need to wait further for the fifth season than previously expected.

According to a recent post on What's on Netflix, the anime lovers should not expect The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 on the streaming giant anytime soon. The official statement was released on The Seven Deadly Sins website. A revised release period has finally been announced, and as expected the series will be broadcast in Japan from January 2021.

The official synopsis of Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 is: Meliodas, Elizabeth, Hawk, Dianne, Van, King, Gowther, Merlin, and Escanor are standing against the flames, a mighty enemy, and a visual depicting the members of the Seven Deadly Sins confronting their destiny.

According to some sources, the plot for Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 can be new in nature. Meliodas revealed his demonic true form during the end of Season 4 as the 'leader of the Ten Commandments,' a twist that was expected to have major repercussions for the next arc.

Fans may not know that The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 will be titled 'The Seven Deadly Sins: The Judgement of Anger'. During the end of Season 3, The Seven Deadly Sins were scattered and now they will have to reunite to face the remaining demon threats, Meaww reported.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5 doesn't have an official release date but it is likely to be out in January 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the anime series.

