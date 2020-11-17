Left Menu
BJP fields bizman K Narayan for RS bypolls from Karnataka

BJP on Tuesday announced K Narayan, a businessman with the party and RSS background, as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka. The seat fell vacant due to the death of sitting member Ashok Gasti and the bypoll is to be held on December 1. Hailing from Mangaluru, Narayan belongs to the Devanga community and is into magazine publication and printing business.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-11-2020 17:35 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 17:35 IST
BJP on Tuesday announced K Narayan, a businessman with the party and RSS background, as its candidate for the by-election to a Rajya Sabha seat from Karnataka. The seat fell vacant due to the death of sitting member Ashok Gasti and the bypoll is to be held on December 1.

Hailing from Mangaluru, Narayan belongs to the Devanga community and is into magazine publication and printing business. Aimed at popularising Sanskrit among common people, Narayan, currently residing in the city, started a monthly magazine "Sambashana Sandesha" which was released by Prof.

Rajendra Simhaji, Sar Sanchalak of RSS in September 1994. Ever since then, he has been publishing the Sanskrit magazine for the last 25 years.

Narayan is also Editor of "Tuluvere Kedige" Tulu magazine. He is the Proprietor of Span Print and has also served as Co-convenor of "Nekara Prakoshta" (weavers' cell) of the Karnataka BJP and Executive Director of Hindu Seva Prathishtana.

According to Narayan's biodata, he is also involved in social service in the field of education, culture and religion. Counting of votes would be taken up immediately after the end of the polling on December 1.

While the last date for nominations is on November 18, the scrutiny will take place on the following day. Last date for withdrawal of candidatures is on November 23. The 55-year old Gasti, who got elected to the Rajya Sabha in June, died on September 17, due to multi-organ failure after contracting COVID-19.

