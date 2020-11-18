Left Menu
Sherlock Holmes 3: Filming suffered due to pandemic, Dexter Fletcher talks on ‘new issues’

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-11-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 18:02 IST
Sherlock aficionados are disappointed these days after learning that the imminent movie Sherlock Holmes 3 is 'on the back burner'. Image Credit: Facebook / Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes 3 is one of the most anticipated movies fans have been waiting for a long time, almost a decade. However, they are excited for the movie with an objective to see Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law playing the roles of Sherlock Holmes and Dr John Watson respectively.

According to filmmaker, Dexter Fletcher, Sherlock Holmes 3 would be different from the previous two movies in the franchise. Sherlock Holmes 2 titled Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows received positive reviews from critics, most of whom praised the plot, the character of Moriarty, action scenes, production values, and the performances of Downey Jr., Law, and Harris. Thus, Sherlock enthusiasts are excited as these two protagonists will be back in the movie next year.

The making of Sherlock Holmes 3 is among those several movies that had badly suffered in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the movies and television projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time.

Some characters including Noomi Rapace's Madam Simza Heron will make a comeback. The studio reportedly had a plan to sign contract with Michael Fassbender to play the infamous adversary of Holmes, Sebastian Moran. Jared Harris' Professor Moriarty is likely to return, having faked his death in the previous entry.

Sherlock aficionados are disappointed these days after learning that the imminent movie Sherlock Holmes 3 is 'on the back burner'. The filmmaker, Dexter Fletcher recently revealed that the third film is facing new 'issues' amid the Covid-19 pandemic, which means fans need to wait longer for it.

"Sherlock's hit its own issues on and off. That's sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what's going to happen," Dexter Fletcher said.

"They're both up against the same dilemma, the same issue that we all (have): How do you get large groups of people together to create something and then shift them all around the world? And what do you do with actors that are in a love scene? It's complicated," Dexter Fletcher said on Celebrity Catch Up Podcast on Sherlock Holmes 3.

The much-awaited Sherlock Holmes 3 has an official release date December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

