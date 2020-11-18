Left Menu
Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Karen Gillan likely to lead the plot, what more we know

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 18-11-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 18-11-2020 17:31 IST
Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Karen Gillan likely to lead the plot, what more we know
If sources are to be believed, Karen Gillan will play the role of a character that will lead the plot in Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Image Credit: Facebook / Karen Gillan

Fans have been waiting for over three years for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The success of every Pirates of the Caribbean movie paved ways for more sequels. ead further to get the latest updates on this highly anticipated Hollywood movie.

According to some sources, the team is still working on the script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. There are currently two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works. Those two versions are both reboots. The first Pirates of the Caribbean movie, The Curse of the Black Pearl, was a game-changer for Disney when it opened in 2003, Screenrant reminded. The studio was not having any blockbuster live-action franchises, and was far from purchasing Marvel, Lucasfilm and Pixar.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is expected to have a female lead. If sources are to be believed, Karen Gillan will play the role of a character that will lead the plot. However, it is unknown whether the Avengers: Endgame / Infinity War actress Karen Gillan had any formal talks with the studio.

On the development of Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Jerry Bruckheimer said, "We're working on a draft right now and hopefully we'll get it shortly and give it to Disney and hopefully they'll like it. We don't know. We've been working on it for a little bit."

On the other hand, fans are happy after learning that the imminent movie will see the reunion of Margot Robbie and her Birds of Prey writer Christina Hodson. While Margot Robbie will star in the female-led version of Pirates of the Caribbean for Disney, Christina Hodson is on board to write the script.

A petition was launched on Change.org urging Disney to reconsider his returning. The petition with an urge to return Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has accumulated over 290,000 signatures.

The imminent movie Pirates of the Caribbean 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

