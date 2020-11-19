Left Menu
Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know

19-11-2020
Black Clover Chapter 272 spoilers leaked, Nacht will defeat Asta, Liebe, what more we know
The newly revealed spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 272 hint at Asta and Nacht’s battle. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

We're just a few hours away from the release of Black Clover Chapter 272 and fans are highly excited about it. The spoilers are finally out with the raw scans leaks on the web world. Read further to know more in details.

Black Clover Chapter 272 has been delayed to November 20. After a long wait, the spoilers of Black Clover Chapter 272 are now out on Reddit. The title for this imminent chapter is The Hunting grounds of Darkness (Original: 暗獄の狩り場).

The newly revealed spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 272 hint at Asta and Nacht's battle. The spoilers clearly state that Nacht will defeat Asta and Liebe. Asta and his devil seem not able to find a way to beat the Vice-Captain.

Here's Black Clover Chapter 272 summary released on Reddit:

Yuno meets with Langris. Langris asked(?) About Bell; Langris left to train and now Yuno is asking him to train him since Langris is stronger than before; Nacht defeats Asta and Liebe; Nacht: "...you lost again"; Asta and Liebe can't seem to get an edge on Nacht; Liebe seems to also suffer the same injuries when Asta uses his black form; Asta and Liebe conclude that they need find a way to do their united mode; Gag panel with Asta carrying Liebe on his shoulders saying "we're united!!";

The remaining spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 272:

Fight resumes. Nacht easily beating Asta and Liebe; Asta and Liebe don't want to let each die. Nacht says "despite having potential it's still a shame"; Asta and Liebe think of Yami and Licita; Chapter ends with a cliffhanger. New form unleashed? Ending comment says "New power stirring..."

Black Clover Chapter 272 is slated to be out on Friday, November 20, 2020. Fans can read Black Clover Chapter 272 free of cost on VIZ media, Weekly Shonen Jump and Manga Plus official website and platforms.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga releases.

