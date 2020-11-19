Left Menu
Kareena Kapoor shares adorable picture of Taimur feasting on french fries

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared an adorable picture of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan feasting on French Fries.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 20:58 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 20:58 IST
Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur Ali Khan feasting on french fries (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Thursday shared an adorable picture of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan feasting on French Fries. The 'Jab We Met,' actor took to Instagram to share the picture from her Dharamshala trip.

The picture shows Taimur seated with a plate full of french fries in one hand while clutching on to a French Fry in his other hand. The 40-year-old actor further revealed in the caption, that the picture was taken by her 'Ki & Ka,' co-star Arjun Kapoor like most other of her pictures from the trip.

"French fries anyone? PS: Thank you @arjunkapoor for being our official photographer," she wrote in the caption. Khan had headed to the hilly city last week with her actor husband Saif Ali Khan, son Taimur, best friend Malaika Arora, and her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor.

The 40-year-old actor is currently expecting her second child with her husband Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

