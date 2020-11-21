Left Menu
Song Hye-Kyo’s lead character in ‘Now, We Are Breaking Up’ is a designer at fashion label

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 21-11-2020 12:41 IST | Created: 21-11-2020 12:41 IST
Song Hye-Kyo is in conversation for the lead role in Now, We Are Breaking Up. Image Credit: Facebook / 宋慧乔 Song Hye Kyo

Song Hye-Kyo went for a long hiatus after her marriage split from Song Joong-Ki. She took a break from the small and big screens. Now it seems like her break could come to an end soon.

Many fans of Song Hye-Kyo may not know that she has recently donated 10,000 books in association with a South Korean professor, Seo Kyung-duk. Korean Cultural Center in Paris extolled her donation.

Earlier, just a few months back, Song Hye-Kyo donated 10,000 Korean/English books by joining hand with Seo Kyung-duk to the Los Angeles-based Korean National Association. The motto of this activity was to provide information about the historic site of the Korean independence movement against Japan. Song Hye-Kyo's donation was part of a campaign that commenced last year with an objective to 'refill' leaflets at historic Korean sites on the planet.

According to Pinkvilla, Song Hye-Kyo is in conversation for the lead role in Now, We Are Breaking Up. If sources are to be believed, Soo Ae and Yoo Teo were offered initially but they somehow passed their respective roles. Then the creators approached Song Hye-Kyo for Now, We Are Breaking Up.

Song Hye-Kyo will play the lead role Ha Young Eun in Now, We Are Breaking Up. The story is based on the breaking up of men and women. Song Hye-Kyo's character, Ha Young Eun is the leader of the design team at a fashion label. She is a cold-hearted realist but is also smart and prioritizes safety above all things. Her biological age is 38, but as a designer at a fashion label, she manages her body and follows the trends in order to maintain a youthful and beautiful appearance. She is clear about reaping the rewards for her own work, and doesn't waste time getting emotional over men.

Song Hye-Kyo recently revealed in one interview how she coped during her difficult times. "I have learned a lot about myself during this time. I have learned to cherish the people in my life who have stood by me through the most challenging times," the beautiful actress opined.

"At the end of the day, all we have is each other and all we can offer one another during this time is love and kindness. Love, care and share with people around you, because they may need it more than you think," Song Hye-Kyo further said.

