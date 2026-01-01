Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Seeks Blessings for a Prosperous 2026

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta commenced the new year by praying at the historic Marghat Wale Hanuman temple. Her visit signified a wish for prosperity and happiness for the capital's residents.

In her address, Gupta expressed hopes for 2026 to usher in development and progress, pledging full dedication to a thriving Delhi.

The Chief Minister emphasized that Lord Hanuman embodies truth and courage, and her prayers were aligned with fostering unity, public welfare, and positive momentum for the city's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)