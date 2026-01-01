Gabon Shakes Up Footballing Roster Post-AFCON Exit
Gabon has taken drastic actions after its national football team's poor performance at the Africa Cup of Nations. The government suspended the team, sacked their coach, and excluded star player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga following three consecutive defeats, reflecting on issues deeper than individual performances.
Gabon's national football team is facing major upheaval after a lackluster performance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals. The government has suspended the team and dismissed the head coach, following three defeats that saw them exit the tournament early.
The announcement came from Gabon's Minister of Sports after the squad finished last in their group and was eliminated in Morocco. Acting sports minister Simplice-Desire Mamboula announced further measures, including the exclusion of players Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Bruno Ecuele Manga.
The team's disappointing run saw them drop out after losses to Cameroon and Mozambique, despite initially leading their final match against Côte d'Ivoire. 36-year-old star Aubameyang has likely played his final game for the nation, stirring discussions about deeper underlying issues within the team.
