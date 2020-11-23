Odd News Roundup: Chocolate Santas in marzipan masks - a coronavirus Christmas in Hungary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Chocolate Santas in marzipan masks - a coronavirus Christmas in Hungary

When confectioner Laszlo Rimoczi decided to put masks on his chocolate Santas in his small workshop in rural Hungary, he intended it as a light-hearted joke to raise people's spirits amid a worsening coronavirus pandemic. But it turned out to be shrewd business move as orders surged online, and now he can hardly keep pace with demand.

