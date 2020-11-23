Katy Perry dedicates AMA performance to her father

American pop singer Katy Perry for the first time performed her track 'Only Love' on American Music Awards on Sunday evening (local time) with Darius Rucker and dedicated the special performance to her father. The 'Firework' star Katy and 'Alright' star Darius Rucker had amazed their fans with the announcement of them performing together at 2020 American Music Awards. However, the performance seemed significant for Perry as she dedicated her performance to her father.

The singer shared a captivating picture of her with father just ahead of her show and penned a note dedicating the performance to him. "Tonight's @amas performance is for my father," Perry wrote on Instagram. The post shared by the star shows a toddler Katy being kissed by her father. The beautiful post garnered more than 9 million likes within a few minutes of being shared.

Perry and Rucker sang 'Only Love' from the pop star's album 'Smile', which marked the first performance of the track live. The star donned a casual look with a Canadian denim tuxedo on the show and teamed it up with white stilettos. Perry confirmed the plan with her own tweet: "Went back to church, met a new friend @dariusrucker and found #OnlyLove," she wrote. "Tune in for Katheryn on the @AMAs tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork."

This year's show also included performances by Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez and more. (ANI)