Left Menu
Development News Edition

Katy Perry dedicates AMA performance to her father

American pop singer Katy Perry first time performed her track 'Only Love' on American Music Awards on Sunday evening (local time) with Darius Rucker and dedicated the special performance to her father.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2020 12:32 IST
Katy Perry dedicates AMA performance to her father
Katy Perry (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American pop singer Katy Perry for the first time performed her track 'Only Love' on American Music Awards on Sunday evening (local time) with Darius Rucker and dedicated the special performance to her father. The 'Firework' star Katy and 'Alright' star Darius Rucker had amazed their fans with the announcement of them performing together at 2020 American Music Awards. However, the performance seemed significant for Perry as she dedicated her performance to her father.

The singer shared a captivating picture of her with father just ahead of her show and penned a note dedicating the performance to him. "Tonight's @amas performance is for my father," Perry wrote on Instagram. The post shared by the star shows a toddler Katy being kissed by her father. The beautiful post garnered more than 9 million likes within a few minutes of being shared.

Perry and Rucker sang 'Only Love' from the pop star's album 'Smile', which marked the first performance of the track live. The star donned a casual look with a Canadian denim tuxedo on the show and teamed it up with white stilettos. Perry confirmed the plan with her own tweet: "Went back to church, met a new friend @dariusrucker and found #OnlyLove," she wrote. "Tune in for Katheryn on the @AMAs tonight at 8/7c on @abcnetwork."

This year's show also included performances by Billie Eilish, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes, Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez and more. (ANI)

TRENDING

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Trump campaign says Sidney Powell not a member of legal team

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports more than 300 new COVID cases; England will end COVID lockdown and more

Science News Roundup: China to launch moon probe and Childhood vaccine linked to less severe COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

17th Bihar Assembly's inaugural session begins with members taking oath

The inaugural session of 17th Bihar Assembly commenced on Monday with members being administered the oath of office by Protem Speaker Jitan Ram Manjhi. The ceremony was conducted at the central hall of the legislature building with strict a...

Soccer-Lampard not getting carried away by Chelsea's Premier League form

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is pleased with his sides strong start to the Premier League season but said they have a long way to go to match the standards set by Manchester City and Liverpool in previous campaigns. Chelsea went top of the...

UPDATE 1-Netanyahu met Saudi crown prince, Pompeo in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Israeli radio stations report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday and met Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and visiting U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo there, Israels Kan public radio and Army Radio said on Monday.Netany...

UK PM Johnson hails 'fantastic' AstraZeneca vaccine news, says checks needed

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday hailed the fantastic news that AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine developed with the University of Oxford could be up to 90 effective, but said it still would require safety checks.Incredibly exciti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020