Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy nominations with 9 nods

Beyonce led nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards on Tuesday with nine nods, followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and rapper Roddy Ricch, who got six apiece.

Swift and British singer Dua Lipa will compete for the top prize - album of the year - along with Post Malone, Coldplay, Haim, Jacob Collier, the Black Pumas, and alternative R&B singer Jhene Aiko. The Grammys, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 31 hosted by Trevor Noah.

Beyonce's nominations came mostly from her song "Black Parade," which celebrated Black culture and activism and was released during a summer of nationwide protests over systemic racism and police killings of Black people in the United States. "Black Parade" will compete in the song and record of the year categories, along with Dua Lipa's pop hit "Don't Start Now." Swift's lockdown album "Folklore" is up for album of the year while her single "Cardigan" was among the song of the year categories.

The best new artist field included rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat, as well as alternative artist Phoebe Bridgers.